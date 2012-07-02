New Issue-America Movil prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil SAB De CV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 12, 2021
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.977
Yield 3.003 pct
Reoffer price 99.977
Spread 113 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutscha Bank & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0802174044
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS