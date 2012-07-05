版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:No neg rtg impact on 3 deals for which Credit Agricole acts as a counterparty & investment provider

July 05 Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

* Moody's:No negative rating impact on three deals for which Credit Agricole acts as a Counterparty and Investment Provider

