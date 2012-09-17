New Issue- Morgan Stanley prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

METALS-Copper slips, but China optimism and supply fears support
* Freeport-McMoRan calls force majeure at Indonesia's Grasberg
September 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.687
Spread 275 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 314.1bp
over the October 2017 OBL
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0832446230
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S. administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes in the key American market.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 PDG Realty SA, the Brazilian homebuilder struggling with a cash crunch, is considering surrendering buildings and land given as collateral to creditors ahead of a potential in-court reorganization, two people directly involved in the plan said.