New Issue-IRFC prices $300 mln 2017 bond

October 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (IRFC)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 10, 2017

Coupon 3.417 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.417 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date October 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill lynch, Citi,

Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

