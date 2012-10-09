Nikkei sags as China slowdown stokes concern over earnings

* Softbank falls, trumped by KDDI on iPhone 5 sales
* Sharp takes a tumble after Goldman Sachs downgrade
* Real estate outperforms on domestic money - source
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
the most in eight sessions on Tuesday on concern that companies
will slash profit forecasts further following a World Bank
warning that the slowdown in key trading partner China may be
more protracted than thought.
Mobile operator Softbank Corp was in focus after
the Nikkei business daily said rival KDDI Corp had
beaten its subscriber figures for the iPhone 5. The stock slid
1.2 percent and was the most traded on the main board by
turnover.
Automakers were weak with Suzuki Motor Corp losing
2.1 percent after the company said its Chinese sales sank 42.5
percent in September from a year earlier after a territorial
dispute triggered boycotts of Japanese goods.
"There is a big downside for the market in the shape of
China, which is pulling the Japanese market away from its
correlation with the U.S. market," said Norihiro Fujito, general
manager of investment at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
Japanese companies have been issuing profit warnings as
their sales take a hit from the boycott and closure of stores
and factories, as well as a double whammy of dwindling demand
across China. The World Bank cut its growth forecast for China
to 7.7 percent from a May forecast of 8.2 percent on Monday.
The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent, its biggest fall in eight
sessions, following a local holiday on Monday and after Chinese
markets took a break for holidays last week.
"The market is unusually weak today. It feels like some
foreign money is being shifted out of Japan after it was used as
a proxy while China was on holiday last week," said Stefan
Worrall, director of cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"That would explain why real estate is up, which this year
seems to be on a stealth rally irrespective of the fact that
foreigners don't really get involved in the sector," he added.
Selling led by foreign investors tends to leave the real
estate sector relatievly unaffected. The real estate sub-index
has added 38.3 percent so far this year and came
close to its year-to-date March 15 high of 875.98 on Tuesday.
The broader Topix lost 1.3 percent to 727.68 in
moderate trade, at 101.7 percent of its average over the past 90
days.
The pharmaceutical sector also outperformed the
market, stepping up 0.4 percent, thanks to stocks of firms
making products related to "induced pluripotent cells" or "iPS
cells", after the two scientists who discovered them, including
one Japanese man, won a Nobel Prize.
Takara Bio Inc, which makes the cells, was untraded
with a glut of buy orders through the day's session before
logging a 19.2 percent rise after close, while Shimadzu Corp
, which develops equipment to culture the cells,
advanced 1.2 percent.
SHARP SLIDES
Sharp Corp took a hammering, losing 14.7 percent
after Goldman Sachs cut the troubled consumer electronics
company's rating to "Sell" from "Neutral" and slashed its target
price to 120 yen from 175 yen.
Sharp's stock has fallen 77.6 percent so far this year,
causing shareholder Pioneer Corp to book a likely net
loss of 4.8 billion yen ($61 million) in the six months ending
Sept. 30, down from a previous forecast of 1 billion yen
profit.
Pioneer fell 5.9 percent on Tuesday after the car
electronics company said on Friday that that it would likely
book a net loss of 4.8 billion yen ($61 million) in the six
months ending Sept. 30, down from a previous forecast of 1
billion yen profit, due to a fall in the value of Sharp Corp
shares that it owns..
Elsewhere, rumours of a strike halting production of the
iPhone at one of Apple Inc 's Chinese factories, though
denied by the company, also weighed on major suppliers such as
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, which lost 3.9 percent.