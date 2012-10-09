版本:
2012年 10月 9日

New Issue- CNP Assurances prices $500 mln Perp bond

October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CNP Assurances

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC, JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

