New Issue- CNP Assurances prices $500 mln Perp bond

BRIEF-IHS Markit reaffirms guidance
* Reaffirms and expects FY17 revenue in a range of $3.490 billion to $3.560 billion
October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CNP Assurances
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 18, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CITI, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co- board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim for review