New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices $500 mln 2018 bond

October 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 16, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.5bp

Over the 0.625 pct September 2017 UST

Payment Date October 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs International,

Mitsubishi & UBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0843329250

