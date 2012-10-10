版本:
New Issue-SM Investment prices $500 mln 2019 bond

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SM Investment Corp

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

