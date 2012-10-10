版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's views Owens Corning's reduced earnings guidance as a credit negative, but business profile supports current rating of Ba1 and outlook remains stable

Oct 10 Owens Corning

* Moody's views Owens Corning's reduced earnings guidance as a credit negative, but business profile supports current rating of Ba1 and outlook remains stable

