2012年 10月 10日

New Issue-EDC prices 150 mln Brazilian real 2013 bond

October 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Export Development Canada (EDC)

Issue Amount 150 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date October 09, 2013

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date October 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

