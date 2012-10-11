New Issue-Nestle Finance prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.89
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 50.1bp
over the 1.25 pct October 2016 OBL #161
Payment Date October 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi, Santander GBM & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0844535442
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.