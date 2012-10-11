New Issue-Raiffeisenlandesbank prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
October 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich-Wien
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date November 12, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.635
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & Raiffeisen
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0198104579
