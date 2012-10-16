New Issue-Raiffeisenlandesbank adds 50 mln SFR to 2016 bond

October 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberosterreich

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 07, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.676

Payment Date Novemebr 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default yes

Notes The issue size will total 175 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0198380575

Permanent ISIN CH0197831248

