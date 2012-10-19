版本:
New Issue-EDC adds NZ$150 mln to 2017 bond

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower Export Development Bank (EDC)

Issue Amount NZ$150 million

Maturity Date March 16, 2017

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 102.6851

Reoffer price 102.6851

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing New Zealand

Full fees Undislcosed

Governing Law Ontario

Notes The issue size will total NZ$350 million

When fungible

