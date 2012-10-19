New Issue-Enel Finance prices 130 mln SFR 2027 bond

October 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Enel Finance International NV
Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 26, 2027
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101.296
Reoffer price 100.446
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0198415074
