New Issue-PFZ prices multi tranache deal

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen
Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 295 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date February 13, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0198800325
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 185 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date July 15, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Spread flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0198800291
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 185 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date March 19, 2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 717 million
Swiss franc when fungible
ISIN CH0198800341
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2-week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop * Futures imply traders pare view on U.S. rate hike in March (Updates traders view on March rate hike in last paragraph) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, posting its steepest one-day drop in over two weeks, due to lower U.S. bond yields
