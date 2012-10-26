版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Moody's says Avaya's proposed loan amendment buys company some additional time

Oct 26 Avaya

* Moody's says Avaya's proposed loan amendment buys company some additional time but cash flow expected to remain negative

