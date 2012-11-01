New Issue- Kanton Zurich prices multi tranche deal

FOREX-Dollar slips as traders weigh next U.S. rate hike

* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2 week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop (Updates trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, retreating further from a one-month high, amid lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase.