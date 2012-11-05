New Issue- Glencore Finance adds 200 mln stg to 2022 bond

Earnings underpin European equities, STOXX set for monthly gain
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) S.A
Guarantor Glencore International Plc
& Glencore International AG
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date April 3, 2022
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 105.995
Reoffer yield 4.639 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date November 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS0853128121
ISIN XS0767865263
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
LONDON, Feb 28 European shares edged higher on Tuesday after encouraging earnings releases, with Meggitt leading the market up after reporting a sharp rise in profits and Ferrovial also advancing after results news.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business