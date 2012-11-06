New Issue- Kanton Solothurn prices dual tranche deal

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
November 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kanton Solothurn
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2027
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.676
Reoffer price 99.726
Spread 9.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0199773232
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.488
Reoffer price 99.738
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0199773224
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Raifk
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, Feb 21 A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed most of an investor lawsuit accusing several major banks of conspiring to manipulate the benchmark European Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, and related derivatives.
