CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Obama win

Nov 7 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday, as focus shifted from Barack Obama's
presidential win to the "fiscal cliff" that might derail the
world's largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* Emboldened by a resounding election victory, President
Barack Obama immediately pledged to reach across America's
political divide and seek deals on stubborn issues that dogged
his first term.
* Greece's ruling coalition hopes to overcome its own
divisions and defy protesters to push through an austerity
package needed to secure aid and avert bankruptcy.
* Bombardier reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter
profit and said it would delay by about six months the first
flight of its C-Series jetliner and cut about 1,200 jobs in its
train manufacturing division.
* Enbridge reported a third-quarter profit as losses on
financial derivatives fell and it carried more oil and natural
gas on some of its pipelines.
* Agrium reported lower quarterly profit due to downtime at
its potash mine and dragged-out contract talks with China and
India, the company said.
* WestJet reported a 80 percent rise in third-quarter profit
as it flew more passengers.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.73 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.86 percent to 0.94 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.92;
fell 0.56 percent
* Gold futures : $1,718.1; rose 0.23 percent
* US crude : $87.47; fell 1.4 percent
* Brent crude : $110.02; fell 0.95 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,626.75; fell 0.95 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Franco-Nevada Corp : The company said it will buy
an 11.7 percent net royalty interest in an oil field in
Saskatchewan from Penn West Petroleum Ltd for C$400
million in cash.
* Pembina Pipeline Corp : The company said it will
spend C$670 million on a 108,000 barrel per day expansion of its
Western Canadian pipeline systems.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. : National Bank
Financial cuts target to C$8 from C$9 and RBC cuts target to C$6
from C$6.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected
third-quarter results.
* CI Financial Corp. : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$25.75 from C$26.25 to reflect lower management fees
for the company's changing product mix.
* Dundee REIT : CIBC cuts target price to C$40 from
C$42 on the company's lower-than-expected third-quarters
results.
* Pilot Gold Inc. : CIBC raises target price to
C$2.25 from C$1.85 as a result of an increased cash balance and
strong economics for its Halilaga project in Turkey.
* Uranium One Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to C$5
from C$5.80 and Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.20 from
C$3.50 citing the company's lower-than-expected third-quarter
results, its lowered guidance.
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes mortgage and
refinancing index and consumer credit