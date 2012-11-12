New Issue-IBM prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
November 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower International Business Machines
Corpoaration (IBM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.583
Reoffer price 99.583
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
QUITO, Feb 20 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was within striking distance of winning the first round of Ecuador's presidential election on Monday, as the Andean country's electoral body counted ballots late into the night.