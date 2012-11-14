版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日

New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 250 mln SFR 2018 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group INC

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.114

Yield 1.48 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

ISIN CH0200404173

