New Issue-IFC prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 21, 2017
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.432
Reoffer price 99.432
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
ISIN US45950KBV17
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).