New Issue-IFC prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

November 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 21, 2017

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.432

Reoffer price 99.432

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN US45950KBV17

