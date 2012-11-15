版本:
New Issue- IADB prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

November 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank

(IADB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 15, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor - 2bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor - 2bp

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

