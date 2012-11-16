New Issue- Canada Housing prices dual tranche deal

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
November 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount C$2.25 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2022
Coupon 2.4 pct
Issue price 101.127
Notes The issue size will total C$4.5 billion
when fungible
ISIN CA13509PDL46
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount C$3.0 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 3mCDOR + 6bp
Issue price Par
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) National Bank Financial
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.