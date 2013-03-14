版本:
New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln 2018 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1

Guarantor Canada through CMHC

Issue Amount C$5.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.956

Spread 34.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct 1 March 2018 Canada Bond

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets,

National Bank Financial & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg EMTF

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CA13509PDT71
