New Issue-Clientis prices 110 mln SFR 2018 bond

BRIEF-Tornos Holding notes increase in order intake in Q1 2017
* Said on Wednesday demand for Tornos products rose significantly in the first quarter of 2017
March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Clientis AG
Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 18, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.209
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0209609046
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Said on Wednesday will not propose a further dividend payment to the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 22 May 2017
* Says Zurich completes acquisition of Cover-More Source text for Eikon: [https://www.zurich.com/en/media/news-releases/2017/2017-0413-01 ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)