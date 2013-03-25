MARKET EYE-Nestle India faces 'marginal' impact from royalty hike-UBS

* Shares in Nestle India Ltd fall 1 percent after the
Indian unit of Nestle Group said late on Friday it would
implement a staggered increase in royalty payments of 0.2
percent per year over the next five years to the parent
company.
* UBS says the increase would reduce its earnings per share
estimates for Nestle India by 1-3 percent in calendar years
2014-2016, calling the impact "marginal."
* The investment bank adds Nestle India can offset its royalty
payments with a favourable portfolio mix that saves on raw
material costs and by gaining scale efficiencies.
* UBS maintains its positive outlook on the stock, with a "buy"
rating and a target price of 5,750 rupees, citing expectations
for volume growth.
