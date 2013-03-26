New Issue-NAB prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2020
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.72
Payment Date April 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN CH0210384134
