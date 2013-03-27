New Issue-Schaffhauser KB prices 150 mln SFR 2023 bond

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Schaffhauser KB
Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs
Maturity Date April 24, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.750
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0210461312
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.