New Issue-Citic Pacific prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Citic Pacific Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 10, 2020

Coupon 6.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, UBS & Citic

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Hongkong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

