版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 28日 星期四 16:53 BJT

MARKET EYE-Novartis India up after promoter says to cut stake

* Novartis India Ltd shares gained as much as 10.7
percent after parent Novartis AG said in a statement
it will sell shares of its Indian unit via stock exchanges to
reduce its holding. 
* The sale of shares in Novartis India is intended to comply
with the regulation that at least 25 percent of private
companies shares' must be held by public shareholders by June.
* Novartis India would need to sell a 1.42 percent stake to
comply with those norms. 
* Novartis India shares gain 2.5 percent after earlier falling
to their lowest level since May 17, 2010.
* India's Supreme Court is due to decide on April 1 whether
Novartis AG's cancer treatment Glivec deserves a patent in the
country. 

 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐