MARKET EYE-Natco, Cipla up; India's top court dismisses Novartis petition

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* Shares in Natco Pharma Ltd and Cipla Ltd gain after India's highest court dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's petition seeking patent for its cancer drug Glivec. * In a landmark judgment that has the potential to change the direction of India's pharmaceutical business, the Supreme Court said on Monday that the drug failed to qualify for a patent according to Indian law. * Analysts say that will be a big win for generic drugmakers given huge difference in prices of monopoly drugs, and as other emerging countries are also expected to follow India's top court's decision. * Cipla and Natco are already selling generic versions of Glivec in India. * Natco was up 4.2 percent, while Cipla rose 1.8 percent at 0532 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; Kaustubh.Kulkarni@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.