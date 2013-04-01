MARKET EYE-Natco, Cipla up; India's top court dismisses Novartis petition

* Shares in Natco Pharma Ltd and Cipla Ltd gain after India's highest court dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's petition seeking patent for its cancer drug Glivec. * In a landmark judgment that has the potential to change the direction of India's pharmaceutical business, the Supreme Court said on Monday that the drug failed to qualify for a patent according to Indian law. * Analysts say that will be a big win for generic drugmakers given huge difference in prices of monopoly drugs, and as other emerging countries are also expected to follow India's top court's decision. * Cipla and Natco are already selling generic versions of Glivec in India. * Natco was up 4.2 percent, while Cipla rose 1.8 percent at 0532 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; Kaustubh.Kulkarni@thomsonreuters.com)