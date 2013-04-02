New Issue-IBRD adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments
* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects
April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilial real
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 98.833
Payment Date April 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Full fees 0.1875 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian real
When fungible
ISIN XS0902317071
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.
* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors