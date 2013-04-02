版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 2日 星期二

New Issue-IBRD adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilial real

Maturity Date September 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 98.833

Payment Date April 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Full fees 0.1875 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Brazilian real

When fungible

ISIN XS0902317071
