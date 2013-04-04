New Issue-Norges Statsbaner prices 125 mln SFR 2023 bond

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach successfully placed EUR 200 mln offering
* Successfully placed 200 million euro ($213.14 million) offering
April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norges Statsbaner AS
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 2, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.422
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0210891989
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Successfully placed 200 million euro ($213.14 million) offering
LONDON, April 6 Traders are shipping more gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast ahead of the summer driving season as a steady reduction in inventories there props up prices.
LONDON, April 6 The Czech crown surged almost 1.5 percent to its highest level against the euro since November 2013 on Thursday, after the country's central bank scrapped the cap on the currency it had in place for 3-1/2 years.