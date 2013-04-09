New Issue-Valora Holdings prices 120 mln SFR PERP bond

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Valora Holdings AG
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price 101
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0211282550
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.