New Issue- Great-West Lifeco prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Great-West Lifeco
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.755
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp
Over Bunds
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.