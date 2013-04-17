New Issue-QNB prices 200 mln SFR 2016 FRN

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Qatar National Bank SAQ

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 13, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 53bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 53bp

Payment Date May 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0212037862

