New Issue- Pshypo adds dual tranche deal

April 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Friday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 140 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 13, 2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.162

Notes The issue size will total 429 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0192241278

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 260 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 29, 2023

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 101.648

Notes The issue size will total 518 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0211588915

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

