New Issue-NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date October 27, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's Note programme
The issue size will total $900 million
when fungible
144A ISIN US63983TAG04
Regs ISIN XS0921844121
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value