New Issue-GE Capital prices dual tranche deal

April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower GE Capital European Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 03, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp

ISIN XS0925518903

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 02, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.553

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.6bp

over the OBL#163

ISIN XS0925519380

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING &

Santander GBM

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

