New Issue-GE Capital prices dual tranche deal

UPDATE 2-SMA Solar targets energy management as competition heats up
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
April 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower GE Capital European Funding
Guarantor General Electric Capital Corp
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 03, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 45bp
ISIN XS0925518903
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date May 02, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.553
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.6bp
over the OBL#163
ISIN XS0925519380
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date May 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING &
Santander GBM
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million