New Issue- Alpiq Holding prices 650 mln sfr perp bond

BRIEF-Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts at around $113 mln offshore UK and Norway
* Statoil: Statoil awards Transocean two rig contracts - statoil.com
May 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alpiq Holding AG
Issue Amount 650 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 457.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse, ZKB, BZ, BNP Paribas,
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0212184037
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 4 British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has raised more than $700 million from outside investors for a new fund that he will solely manage, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Rotork boosted by upgrade (Recasts, adds quotes and details, updates prices)