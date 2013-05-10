版本:
TABLE-Nissan Motor -Q4 group results

TOKYO, May 9 May 10 (Reuters)- 
            Nissan Motor Co Ltd
            CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 3 months ended  3 months ended      Year to    
                  Mar 31, 2013    Mar 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
 
                     LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY    
                    RESULTS         RESULTS         FORECAST    
    Sales           2.87 trln   2.71 trln

    Operating          174.35      118.08                       
                             
    Recurring          164.71      118.25
    Net                110.05       75.33
    
NOTE - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is one of Japan's top 3 carmakers. 
    For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on.
