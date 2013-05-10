TABLE-Nissan Motor -Q4 group results

TOKYO, May 9 May 10 (Reuters)- Nissan Motor Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.87 trln 2.71 trln Operating 174.35 118.08 Recurring 164.71 118.25 Net 110.05 75.33 NOTE - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is one of Japan's top 3 carmakers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.