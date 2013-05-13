New Issue-Luzern prices 100 mln SFR 2043 bond

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
May 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Luzern Kanton
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 12, 2043
Coupon 1.52 pct
Reoffer price 100.057
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0214010677
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.