New Issue-Auckland Council adds 100 mln SFR to 2024 bond

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
May 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Auckland Council
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 7, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0204017005
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
