New Issue-UBS prices $1.5 bln 2023 bond

May 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UBS AG

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date May 22, 2023

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, CACIB, DANSKE, HSBC, ING,

BANCA IMI, LLOYDS,MIZUHO, RBS, SANTANDER GBM,

UBS & UNICREDIT

Ratings BBB+ (Fitch), BBB- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes One time call at year five

Data supplied by International Insider.