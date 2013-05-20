Regeneron settles all pending litigation with Roche's Genentech

May 20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it settled all pending litigation with Roche Holding AG's
unit Genentech on the company's eye drug, Eylea, and
cancer drug, Zaltrap.
Shares of Regeneron were up 1.8 percent in extended trading.
Regeneron, which had agreed on Dec. 31, 2011 to make royalty
and milestone payments to Genentech based on Eylea's U.S. sales,
said on Monday the payment will now include worldwide sales of
the eye drug.
Bayer AG, which markets Eylea outside the United
States, will share the payments.
Regeneron and Sanofi SA's units in the United
States, which co-developed Zaltrap, will pay $19 million to
Genentech when cumulative sales of the drug reach $200 million.
They will also pay 4.5 percent on cumulative sales of $400
million to $1 billion and 6.5 percent on sales over $1 billion.
Genentech had alleged that the active ingredients in both
the drugs infringed its anti-VEGF technology patent.