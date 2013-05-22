New Issue-Societe Generale prices 100 mln SFR 2018 bond

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 19, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.354
Reoffer price 99.854
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law UK
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN CH0212937228
