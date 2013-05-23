New Issue- Hero prices 130 mln SFR 2020 bond

BRIEF-Aryzta doesn't anticipate a capital increase - conf call
* Pipeline is strong, we are not losing our customers - conference call
May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hero AG
Issue Amount 130 million swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2020
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.111
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Pari Passu Yes
Cross Default Yes
Change of Control Yes
ISIN CH0214883156
